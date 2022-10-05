Wynnona Judd Addresses Rumors She's Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Mom Naomi's Estate

Wynonna Judd is opening up about where things stand between her and her sister Ashley in the aftermath of their mother's death. In April, country legend Naomi died by suicide at the age of 76 after decades of struggling with mental health issues. Ashley made the shocking discovery, and immediately became the spokesperson for the family. In recent weeks, Wynnona has come forward to share her own grieving process, while also dealing with a legal battle amid her mother's death investigation. Half of the mother-daughter duo recently sat with PEOPLE for their cover story to set the record straight about rumors that her and Ashley are at odds over their mother's estate. And she made it clear there are no issues. In fact, Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate in her will prior to her death. When Strickland dies, Wynonna says she and Ashley will then "split" the estate. There are no plans to fight the will.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'" Wynonna remembered. "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

Though she didn't take the path of music, Ashley is an accomplished actor, having starred in films like Double Jeopardy. Wynnona says she doesn't even have the bandwidth to contest a will.

"I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me — who knows stuff like this," Wynnona added. "I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Wynnona says her relationship with Ashley has grown closer since Naomi's death and not distant as rumors spread. "I feel like we're connected in a way that is so different because I'm an orphan," she said. "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

They are no focused on healing, together. "As sisters, we disagree on so much," Wynnona continued. "But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"