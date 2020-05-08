Watch Tim McGraw Perform Live With World Premiere of New Single 'I Called Mama'

Tim McGraw released his new single, "I Called Mama," on Friday, and the county star is sharing the world premiere performance of the song on a live stream with RADIO.com this afternoon beginning at 5 p.m. ET. In addition to his new single, McGraw will also perform a number of his other hits during the at-home performance. "I Called Mama" arrived just in time for Mother's Day, and McGraw premiered the song with lyric video featuring footage from his life with his mom, Betty Trimble, including clips of McGraw as a baby and footage of the star and his wife, Faith Hill. A music video with photos and videos of fans and their moms will arrive later this month.

"We’ve had such an incredible response of people sharing their special Mama videos," McGraw said, via RADIO.com. "We are going to get you something really special in a few weeks." "I Called Mama" was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary and finds its narrator with an urge to call their mom after hearing some sad news about a friend that makes them think of home. "On the one hand this song is literally, 'hey, call your mom,'" McGraw said in a statement announcing the song. "On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it's a great reminder that hearing someone's voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything. I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever."

"Now more than ever, I’ve been reminded of the importance of human connection in our lives," he added on Instagram. "'I Called Mama' is a song about connecting back to what grounds us when life shakes us up. We should all call Mama more often… or whoever those people in our lives are that keep us connected to what really matters. This song really hits home for me, and I hope it does for you, too."