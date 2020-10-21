Watch: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Get Romantic in 'Settling Down' Music Video

✖

Miranda Lambert debuted her newest music video for "Settling Down" and sticking to the song's message, showcased her husband Brendan McLoughlin. The video also was the first one in her career to feature a love interest of hers, making the moment that much more special for the two of them. The couple tied the knot back in Jan. 2019. Lambert dropped the video shortly after 6 p.m. ET and held an Instagram Live Q&A ahead of the premiere for her fans.

Lambert's "Settling Down" was the fourth track on her seventh studio album, Wildcard, which came out on Nov. 1, 2019. The song received new life after Lambert released it as a single -- her third off of that album which included "Bluebird" -- this September. Since hitting the radio, the song's video has been hyped up particularly over the past couple of days with numerous teases posted by Lambert, including multiple behind-the-scenes clips with her and her husband. The Texas native told New York's Country 94.7 prior to the video release that she was very proud of McLoughlin's debut, "It was fun; he did such a great job ... and our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville."

With Lambert basking in the success of her video release, she may not have to wait much longer for some more good news. Wednesday will feature the 2020 CMT Music Awards which sees Lambert with multiple nominations. Among those are Video of the Year for "Bluebird" as well as Female Video of the Year. This also marks the second major country music award show over the past month and a half with the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards held Sept. 16. Lambert had three nominations, winning one of those for Music Event of the Year for her team-up with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Cayley Hammack and Elle King on "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."

The 2020 CMT Awards will air across several networks, including CMT, MTV and MTV2, at 8 p.m. ET. Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will serve as the event's hosts.