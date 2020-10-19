Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin to Star in Her New 'Settling Down' Music Video

✖

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin is set to take a starring role in the singer's next music video. On Monday, Lambert announced that her husband would be starring in her music video for "Settling Down," which will be released on Wednesday. Given the theme of the country singer's latest song, it's more than apt for her significant other to star alongside her in the video.

Lambert shared a cute behind-the-scenes video to share the news about her music video. In the clip, the singer can be seen zooming in on the pair's faces as they pose for the camera, causing the pair to burst into a fit of laughter. She captioned the clip by writing, "Serious faces on the set of the "Settling Down" music video with @Brendanjmcloughlin." Her caption also included a link that fans can go to in order to watch a trailer for the soon-to-be-released music video. According to Entertainment Tonight, the trailer shows Lambert riding horses while McLoughlin poses in a barn. The preview ends with the two walking off hand in hand.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that McLoughlin is starring in Lambert's "Settling Down" music video, as the singer opened up before about possibly getting her husband involved in her projects. During an interview with ET in November 2019, she was asked whether she would have McLoughlin in one of her music videos, to which she replied, "I should ... I mean, he's a video babe, isn't he?" Elsewhere in the interview, Lambert opened up about her relationship with her husband, whom she wed in January 2019. According to the country songstress, the pair simply balance each other out in the best ways possible.

“He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance,” she said. “He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great.” Lambert added about her relationship, “It's really good to be genuinely happy. You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, ‘Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.’