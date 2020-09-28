Watch Keith Urban Perform New Song 'Forever' on 'Late Night'

Keith Urban virtually visited Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, performing his new song "Forever" from his recently-released album The Speed of Now Part 1. "Forever" was written by Brent Cobb and Jaren Johnston and is a grooving, nostalgic track looking back on days in a small town.

Urban performed on stage with his band, himself holding an electric guitar and standing in front of an LED panel that glowed with alternating images of red light. At the end of the song, Urban got the opportunity to show off his guitar skills, taking a solo that finished out the track.

The Australian star also spoke with host Seth Meyers about his new album, the title of which came to him last October. "The strange part was the title coming to me last year. Because it does sound like it was about this year, but it was like October last year that I just found everything starting to careen faster and faster wherever I went, you know, around the world," he said. "It was just indescribable. Feeling that way about society, people, life in general, like it’s just going too fast. So The Speed of Now was a sort of dig at the absurdity that even the present moment has a speed now. It’s meant to be free of time, and even that has a speed."

Urban added that his album was around 70 percent complete with the coronavirus pandemic began. "Luckily, I got a studio at the house. You know, that kept me able to make the record and kept me from going crazy," he said. "Everything I would have done on the road touring, I just channeled into the studio and it ended up on this record."

The Speed of Now Part 1 was released on Sept. 18, and while Urban wasn't able to celebrate with a traditional album release party, his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, helped their dad mark the occasion with a surprise bash that Urban documented on Instagram.

The 52-year-old posted a video of himself standing in front of a table that had been set up outside a tour bus and contained a number of treats for the low-key celebration, which Urban dubbed "amazing." He also shared a photo of the family's current living quarters, which were decorated with gold balloons spelling out "Speed of Now, We Love You" and a string of photos.

"My magical angel wife and daughters- showered me with the most colorful love on the release of T.S.O.N today," his caption read. "I loooove you baby, and you too Sunnie and Faith soooo much !!!!!!"