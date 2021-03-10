✖

Carrie Underwood celebrates her birthday on March 10, and as a gift for fans, she released another song from her upcoming gospel album, My Savior. On Wednesday, Underwood premiered "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," featuring harmonies from NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart.

"#NothingButTheBloodOfJesus is my birthday gift to YOU!" Underwood wrote on social media after the song's release. "Thanks to Bear Rinehart of @needtobreathe for harmonizing with me!" She also discussed the collaboration in a video, which opened with the Grammy winner explaining how she and her collaborators updated the traditional hymn for the album. "I feel like this one was one we were searching for what it should be," she said. "It's just very kind of lopey and I really only thought of one way to do the song and trying to kind of mess with it a little bit."

"What if we kept this one kind of more acoustic? Just minimal?" she says in a studio clip with co-producer David Garcia. In an interview, Underwood shared that they decided to ask Rinehard to join her after deciding to put some tempo on the song and add harmonies. "Definitely a fan of him and that band," she said of NEEDTOBREATHE. "We were talking about how we could hear a certain voice in the mix. Just kind of make it sound a little more current. I definitely feel like we did that."

My Savior will be released on March 26 and contains hymns that Underwood sang in church while growing up. "This is an album I have always wanted to record. When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church," she said in a statement. "There are several songs I have performed in the past, like ‘Softly And Tenderly,’ ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album. This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time." See the full track list for the album below and pre-order My Savior here.

1. "Jesus Loves Me (Instrumental)"

2. "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus"

3. "Blessed Assurance"

4. "Just As I Am"

5. "Victory in Jesus"

6. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)"

7. "O How I Love Jesus"

8. "How Great Thou Art"

9. "Because He Lives"

10. "The Old Rugged Cross"

11. "I Surrender All"

12. "Softly and Tenderly"

13. "Amazing Grace"