Walker Hayes Asks Fans to Name Next Tour

Walker Hayes is ready to hit the road, but before he does, he needs a little help from his fans.

Hayes is heading out on a 30-show tour in 2019, but he’s first asking for his fans to help name the country-wide trek. In a post on Instagram, the singer revealed the poster for his tour, which sees Hayes leaning against a peach-hued brick wall.

“Might have a tour announcement coming up.. might want YOU to come up with the name,” the 38-year-old wrote. “I’ll pick my favorite on Sunday at 7pm.”

Fans are allowed to offer as many name suggestions as they can think of, and the first fan to comment the chosen name will be deemed the winner. The chosen fan will plus one guest will receive the chance to attend any and every show during Hayes’ tour that they choose to, though travel and lodging are not provided.

In addition, the winner will be able to select a show at which they will have dinner with Hayes and his band.

Fans have already been flooding the photo with suggestions, some of which include the Walk in The Park Tour, the Back in my Swagger Tour, the Break The Internet Tour and the It’ll be O.K Tour, the last option in honor of Hayes’ late daughter, Oakleigh Klover.

This year, Hayes took a break from touring after the death of his baby Oakleigh on June 6. Oakleigh passed away on the day she was born, and Hayes’ wife, Laney, almost died during the delivery and had to undergo emergency surgery.

“I just waited,” Hayes told PEOPLE of waiting to find out whether his wife would make it after learning that his daughter had died “I really just hoped that this wasn’t going to be the worst day of my life, even though it kind of already was.”

Speaking to PopCulture.com, the singer shared that getting back on the road helped him in his healing process.

“I’m good,” he said. “Laney’s healed up well and she is healthy, and we are happy. Our kids are happy, and they’re excited about this new adventure with this new song [’90’s Country’]. Getting back out on the road has been so healing. At first, when we lost Oakleigh, I didn’t want to do anything. I didn’t want to write. I didn’t want to sing. I didn’t walk to talk to anybody.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring