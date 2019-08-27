VMAs 2019: Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks out After Song of the Year Win for ‘Old Town Road’

Billy Ray Cyrus is speaking out after he and Lil Nas X won Song of the Year for “Old Town Road” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The country music star posted a video of his portion of the acceptance speech on social media, where he said he didn’t deserve much of the credit for the success of “Old Town Road.”

“It’s good to be reminded where all goodness comes from, the almighty God,” Cyrus said from stage. “So first of all I’d like to thank the almighty God, for this moment. I’d like to thank you, the fans. This is your song. You all took this song, and made it your own. So thank you, each and every one of you … Thank you all so much. God bless you. This is your song.”

Cyrus also commented about their win, praising both Lil Nas X and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, for their performances during the broadcast as well.

“Thank you! This is YOUR song!” Cyrus captioned the video. “What an amazing night! So proud of you @lilnasx and @mileycyrus for your incredible performances and honored #OTR won #SongOfTheYear!”

“Old Town Road” shattered records by staying at the top of the charts for 19 weeks, which Cyrus said is because of God and not the talents or hard work of Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

“This song has been a uniter not a divider,” Cyrus previously stated. “I’m giving God the glory now for allowing me the gift to be part of such a special song. It’s a unique moment in time where people from all over the world and all walks of life find they have more in common than they do different. It’s a moment we’ve all shared and I’m grateful for it.”

Cyrus knew “Old Town Road” deviated from the country music genre – not that he cared.

“I just love making music,” Cyrus shared with PopCulture.com. “I love all styles of music and always have. For me, a whole lot of what I’m going through right now, I attribute a lot of it to some of the guys that really became my true friends, like Waylon Jennings. The first time I tweeted Lil Nas back after I heard that he was looking for me, I told him that Waylon had told me that definition of an outlaw is one who had been outlawed. And welcome to the club.”

