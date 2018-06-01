Exclusive: Tyler Rich Shares the Sweet Story Behind Meeting Fiancee Sabina Gadecki

Tyler Rich recently released his single “The Difference,” a love song about the moment you realize you want to take the next step with the person you’re with. For the song’s music video, Rich knew he had to include his fiancée, Sabina Gadecki, sharing the story behind the pair’s romance in a recent interview with PopCulture.com.

Rich revealed that they met at Stagecoach, a music festival in California.

“I was out there and saw her in the crowd,” Rich recalled to PopCulture.com. “I saw her on the side of the stage the first day and I didn’t go up and talk to her, I was nervous. I had just gotten there and I was like, ‘All right, I’ll see her later.’ I didn’t see her for two more days. I saw her on Sunday and I was like, ‘I’m going in.’”

He explained that since Gadecki is an actress, he thought he knew her, and she gamely reciprocated the question.

“I literally was like, ‘Who is this girl? I gotta figure this out. How do I know her?’” Rich remembered. “And so, I was like, ‘Do I know you from somewhere?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know. I think so. You look familiar.’ She kind of pulled the same thing back at me, but she doesn’t recognize me at all.”

Around ten days later, they went on their first date, and the rest was history. Now, they’re starting to plan a wedding, though Rich shared that they haven’t done much of the actual planning yet.

“We are narrowing down a date right now,” he said, citing their busy schedules. “We’re planning for next spring.”

Rich added that the couple wants to make their wedding a day to remember.

“We’ll get married; there’s gonna be a big ol’ party and it’s gonna be awesome,” he said. “We just don’t know necessarily when yet.”

Until that happens, Rich is focusing on his career, including promoting “The Difference.” Because the song feels so personal to him, he couldn’t imagine filming the clip any other way than with Gadecki.

“I felt she had to be in the video,” he explained. “It would just be so weird if we were just dating it would be one thing, but we’re engaged. It would be kind of weird for me to be in the video with another girl, pretending to be meeting and falling in love with somebody when, why not give the real story? So, we put her in it and put our dogs in it, so people can watch it and feel like they’re part of the family with us. See what my real life is all about.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sabina