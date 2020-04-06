Tyler Hubbard Jokes About the Performance Fans Didn’t See During ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

Florida Georgia Line appeared on ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night to perform their single “Blessings,” which band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley performed from Kelley’s living room. They were accompanied by Kelley’s wife, Brittney, Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, and Tyler and Hayley’s kids, Olivia and Luca, and Hubbard joked on Instagram on Monday that things were not as calm as they appeared on TV.

In a video the singer shared on his page, Brian and Brittney are sitting on one ottoman together as Tyler goes to sit next to his wife, who is holding a crying Olivia. Luca, who is sitting on the floor, is also crying. “ACMs!” Hubbard exclaims after sitting down, giving the camera a thumbs-up. “Thank you! Have a great night.” “Thanks @acmawards for letting us be part of the #acmourcountry show last night,” he added in his caption. “We enjoyed doing our performance from the living room but it was NOT easy. Here’s the clip y’all forgot to air last night. Who can relate? #parentlife #quarantine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:58am PDT

FGL’s televised performance was much calmer, though Olivia did manage to get her foot on her younger brother’s head at one point. “We’re enjoying life, it’s been an incredible last couple weeks of just being home with our family and with the Kelleys and just spending time together,” Hubbard said ahead of the performance. “Hanging out, watching our country and our world come together and fight this virus and encourage each other and lift each other up. What a wild and incredible time we’re living through right now.”

Olivia and Luca will soon have another sibling to hang out with, as Hayley is expecting her and Tyler’s third child, a boy. “We were pretty surprised to find out we’re expecting, but having three children is something Tyler and I have always dreamed of. God’s timing is perfect!” Hayley told PEOPLE.

“Liv is the perfect older sister and we can’t wait to see her with two little brothers to look after,” Tyler added. “Plus, now I’ll have two ridin’ buddies!”

“Blessings” is the last single from Florida Georgia Line’s 2019 album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. Hubbard and Kelley are currently working on their follow-up, which is due out later this year. Last month, the duo released the first single from the project, “I Love My Country.”

Photo Credit: CBS