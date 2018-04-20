Tyler Hubbard’s Baby Daughter Gets the Giggles in Adorable New Video

Tyler Hubbard‘s baby girl has a case of the giggles!

Somebody thinks I’m funny. A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Apr 19, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

The Florida Georgia Line singer gave fans a sweet treat this week when he used Instagram to share an adorable video of his infant daughter, Olivia Rose, laughing along with her dad as he does his best to entertain her.

In the clip, Olivia lies on a blanket as her dad plays peekaboo above her, making his daughter giggle as he continually surprises her with a silly voice.

“Somebody thinks I’m funny,” the singer cracked in the caption.

Hubbard and wife Hayley Hubbard welcomed baby Olivia in December, and the proud parents have shared plenty of photos and videos of their daughter on social media in the months since.

This week, Hayley posted a slideshow of photos of the family attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show to watch Florida Georgia Line perform “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with Bebe Rexha.

The photos see baby Liv rocking a pair of headphones as she and her mom take in the performance.

“Liv’s first Ellen show,” Hayley wrote.

Tyler and bandmate Brian Kelley have been riding high on the success of the song, which is currently in its 20th week at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. Hubbard co-wrote the song with Rexha, Josh Miller and David Garcia.

Florida Georgia Line also recently performed the track with Rexha at the 2018 ACM Awards. There, the trio was accompanied by a gospel choir to give the song an uplifting vibe, while their performance on Ellen was more stripped-down and featured a live band with a few jazz elements.

“Here I am this girl that grows up in the pop world, and I write a song with Florida Georgia Line and it’s one of the biggest songs I’ve put out in my life,” Rexha told Nash Country Daily. “And I think it’s just a record that was honest and true. And I think that people really connected with it on a deeper level.”

“To me, it’s saying that the [country music community] is willing to allow me in because they really respect the song,” she continued. “And that’s the most important thing for me, more than anything, is for people to respect my music and my songwriting more than anything.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thubbmusic