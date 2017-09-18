Eddie Montgomery’s Wife Speaks out After Troy Gentry’s Death

Jennifer Montgomery, the wife of Eddie Montgomery, is thanking all of her family’s friends for their support after Troy Gentry’s death.

We want to thank you for the outpouring of love, comfort, and prayers. Friends like you have helped us get through this difficult time. — Jennifer Montgomery (@JenJenB1) September 15, 2017

Jennifer’s husband was part of two-man country group, Montgomery Gentry, alongside Troy, who was recently killed in a helicopter crash.

On September 8, the band announced on social media that the musician passed away in a tragic accident.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash, which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey,” the statement read.

Last Thursday, a celebration of Gentry’s life was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The gathering included family, friends, and his fellow musician pals.

A handful collection of music city’s finest musicians were in attendance. Stars like Vince Gill, Trace Adkins, and Charlie Daniels all took the stage to sing tributes songs. There were also performances by Little Big Town and Cody Ray Slaughter. See the photos of from the memorial service here.

Gentry was killed after the helicopter reportedly experienced engine failure near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey.

“The day started with such excitement as the Montgomery Gentry bus rolled through our gates,” the airport said in a statement after the crash. “The nicest people got off the bus and joined us on the ramp for what we hoped would be the best concert we have ever had. Sadly this was not to be. Instead, the day turned to tragedy as a helicopter accident took the lives of the pilot and Mr. Gentry. No words can describe the sadness that the Flying W employees feel for the families.”

Gentry is survived by his wife and two children.

