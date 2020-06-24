Trisha Yearwood and Lauren Alaina Are Releasing a Duet

Trisha Yearwood and Lauren Alaina are teaming up to release a duet together, collaborating on a new version of Alaina's recent single, "Getting Good." Both singers shared the news on social media on Monday, posting a clip of themselves cooking together on Yearwood's Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. "You know I think I'm getting the hang of this," Alaina said before Yearwood sang, "I think you're getting good - isn't that your song?" The clip ended with a screen that read 6/26, and Yearwood wrote, "Cooking something up with [Lauren Alaina] Hint: it's not in the kitchen."

Alaina captioned her clip, "Been COOKING up a little something with my girl, [Trisha Yearwood], that's coming your way 6/26." On Tuesday, the 25-year-old shared an extended version of the clip in which the pair harmonized on another line from the song before Alaina whispered, "That's the best thing that's ever happened to me." The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who is a noted fan of puns, wrote, "I never could've imagined that this YEARWOOD gives me the opportunity to release a duet with one of my favorite singers of all time. I’m so proud to announce that [Trisha Yearwood] and I are releasing a collaboration of my single, Getting Good, this Friday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Jun 22, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT

"Getting Good" is from Alaina's EP of the same name, which was released in March. She released the title track as a single back in September and supported the project with her That Girl Was Me Tour earlier this year. "I feel like it's a really important message to share. It's about being present in your life right now," Alaina previously said of the song. "I am constantly planning ahead, trying to figure out what's next. I love goals, and I love figuring out what I'm gonna do next, but I forget to be, like, present. I think [the song] is a good reminder to me — and to everyone — just to be happy with where you are."

The clips that Yearwood and Alaina shared were from an April episode of Trisha's Southern Kitchen that saw the two artists whip up a number of fast-food inspired recipes including Cherry Lime Slushies, French Bread Pizzas, Mini Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwiches and Loaded Taco Waffle Fries.