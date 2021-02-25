Trisha Yearwood Has COVID-19, Garth Brooks Reveals

✖

Garth Brooks announced that his wife, Trisha Yearwood, has tested positive for COVID-19, as PEOPLE reported. He made the announcement on Wednesday and noted that both he and his wife are quarantining in their home in Tennessee. The country singer shared that the couple decided to quarantine after they were reportedly exposed to COVID-19 by a member of their team, who recently tested positive for the illness. Brooks did clarify that he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooks shared, "The Queen and I have now tested twice." Due to severe weather in their area, Brooks and Yearwood had to wait a week after they were initially exposed to the virus in order to take their tests. He added, "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for. Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together."

When it comes to her battle with the illness, Brooks is sure that Yearwood will be to handle her diagnosis, as she's a "fighter." He went on to say that "anyone who knows" his wife "knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together." The "Friends in Low Places" singer also said that Yearwood is "tough" and added, "She's stronger than me." He noted that, at the moment, Yearwood is currently still experiencing symptoms related to her positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Even though Brooks expressed how confident he is that Yearwood will be able to recover after her battle with the illness, he still said that there are worries about how her diagnosis will affect her health in the long run.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he said. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers." While Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 recently, she and her husband experienced a coronavirus scare in July 2020 after their team was possibly exposed to the virus. Brooks subsequently announced that his daughter, Allie, tested positive for COVID-19. Although, he said that her case was mild and that she quarantined away from her family out of an abundance of caution.