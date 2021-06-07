Are Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Eyeing Ellen's Spot With Talk Show Hosting Tease?

✖

Country music stars Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks showed off their talk show hosting chops when they guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show together last month. Now that DeGeneres is preparing to say goodbye to her long-running show, Yearwood revealed she would be interested in hosting a show permanently, but she had some requirements. DeGeneres announced plans to leave Ellen after Season 19 ends next year in May.

During an interview with TalkShopLive to discuss her new cookbook Trisha's Kitchen, Yearwood said she could only host a talk show on a regular basis if it was set up like her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. "The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville. It was really fun, he and I had a really good time doing that together. But everything’s based out of here," Yearwood said, via ET Canada.

When Yearwood started her Food Network series, she and Brooks were living in Oklahoma, and the network agreed to come there to film the series. Once they moved to Nashville, Food Network moved the show there. "To be able to film the show then go home at night is important, so I would not say that it’s something we wouldn’t consider but I think they’d have to come to us," Yearwood said.

Filming a talk show in Nashville would attract different guests than Ellen does, but it is still a popular destination for stars, as Yearwood pointed out. "It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists because so many people live here. Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town,” she shared. “So I’m just sayin’, Nashville’s a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!”

Since DeGeneres announced her decision, there has been non-stop speculation about who might replace her. While NBC tries to figure that out, its temporary solution is to move up The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has been a success since it debuted in September 2019. Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, told The Hollywood Reporter on May 26 that Clarkson will take over DeGeneres' slot on all NBC-owned stations starting in fall 2022.

That will still leave the NBC-owned stations with a free timeslot for another celebrity-fronted talk show. One person reportedly being considered is comedian Tiffany Haddish, who has guest-hosted Ellen like Yearwood and Brooks. However, as THR noted, some NBC affiliates that aired Ellen are reportedly considering airing lower-cost news programs during the day instead of a new talk show.