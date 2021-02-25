Trisha Yearwood's COVID-19 Diagnosis Has Fans Reaching Out

Garth Brooks announced on Wednesday that his wife, Trisha Yearwood, has tested positive for COVID-19, revealing that he had tested negative. "The Queen and I have now tested twice," he said in a statement. "Officially, she's diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for." The couple began quarantining at home in Tennessee after a member of their team tested positive, and winter weather in the state prevented Brooks and Yearwood from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure. They have since continued to quarantine together. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," Brooks said. "And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together." After Yearwood's diagnosis was announced, fans quickly began sending the singer well-wishes.

@trishayearwood YOU are loved by every member of my family and we are sending you healing prayers and good energy. Watch some Golden Girls (or whatever show makes you feel good and cozy), rest rest rest. You are a blessing. 💙💪 Feel better!!! — TravisGBFUN (@gb_travis) February 25, 2021 "Been worried so much about you all @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood!!" one fan exclaimed. "So sad to hear the news!! My heart goes out to you both!!! Sending many prayers for a speedy recovery for the Queen!! Love you both!!!" Another shared, "Sending so much love and prayers to you, @trishayearwood! Get better soon! ~Hugs-." Singer Jason Isbell tweeted, "Get well soon @trishayearwood! We just think the world of ya." prevnext

Every girl in this town is praying for you @trishayearwood We love you!! You’ve got this baby 💪🏻❤️ Wishing you a quick and full recovery!! pic.twitter.com/TP73M7v3nB — Nicole LaGood (@NicoleLagood) February 25, 2021 Several people referenced Yearwood's 2019 album, Every Girl, in their well-wishes for the star. "I love you @trishayearwood," wrote one fan. "You are our Everygirl. Heres to a full recovery and getting back to our coffee talk conversations and more shows and book singings and love fests!" Another tweeted that they are "Sending @trishayearwood all the love and prayers in the world that you recover quickly #EveryGirl and Guy is praying for you Love you Xoxo." prevnext

Sending best wishes for a speedy recovery from #COVID to our Country Queen @trishayearwood ... hope the Big Guy aka @garthbrooks is taking good care of you! — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 25, 2021 Many shared their certainty that Yearwood has the best caretaker she could ask for in Brooks. "Thoughts and prayers are with @trishayearwood & @garthbrooks during this time. You got this girl with g by your side," one fan declared. "Stay strong. Love you guys." "I loved Garth's statement so much," someone else shared. "Of course he was like 'we'll ride through this together.'" prevnext

In the wake of his wife's diagnosis, Brooks shared that he will be taking a step back from the spotlight, which will include a brief shelving of his weekly Facebook show, Inside Studio G. He also praised Yearwood, declaring, "She’s tough. She’s stronger than me." prevnext

He added that for fans asking what they can do for Yearwood, he welcomes their positive thoughts and prayers. "If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing," Brooks said. "Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan. We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers." prevnext