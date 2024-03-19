Toby Keith to Posthumously Receive Country Music's Highest Honor

More than a month after his death, it's been announced that Toby Keith will posthumously receive country music's highest honor. On Monday, the Country Music Association gathered at the prestigious Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to reveal the 2024 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame: Toby Keith, James Burton, and John Anderson.

Keith is being inducted in the Modern Era Artist category, while Burton will be inducted in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category — which is awarded every third year in rotation with Songwriter and Non-Performer categories — and Anderson will be inducted in the Veterans Era Artist category. Country Music Hall of Fame members Brooks & Dunn hosted the press conference to announce the news, which was also streamed live on CMA's YouTube channel.

"Toby's passing left our hearts broken," Keith's family said in a joint statement. "We miss him so much, but we take comfort that his music and legacy will live forever. Thank you, Country Music Hall of Fame, for helping keep it alive." A formal induction ceremony for Burton, Anderson, and Keith will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater this October.

In 2022, Keith announced that he'd be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote in a June tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax." The singer added, "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Sadly, Keith died last month, after battling cancer for two years. In a statement on his website, Keith's reps shared, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."