Brett Favre Says Toby Keith Told Him He Quit Chemo in Final Conversation Days Before His Death

Brett Favre has opened up about his final conversation with Toby Keith, which took place just days before the country singer's death. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the retired NFL quarterback revealed that his late friend told him he had quit chemotherapy treatment, amid his cancer battle.

"I think in the end he was just tired," Favre said. "He did say that to me when we had our conversation, he said, 'Brett… whatever happens, I'm okay with it.'" The former footballer went on to share that he would call Keith every few months to check on him, each time hoping he'd "turned a corner." However, their last phone call together did not give Favre encouragement.

"He said, 'I quit chemo and it probably did more damage to me than the cancer did,'" Favre shared of his conversation with Keith. "And he said, 'I just hope I didn't quit it too late, but... I'm thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them.'"

Praising Keith's strength during his cancer battle, Favre said the country music icon "handled it with grace and faith and family and stood up to the cancer as good as you can." He also reflected on his friendship with Keith, which often meant days spent on the golf course. "I can just remember him smiling, and had everyone hooting and hollering and having a lot of fun," Favre said.

Lastly, Favre described Keith as a "fun" person who was the consummate "entertainer" even through his illness. "He was the best," Favre said.

Favre's comments come just days after Keith's passing. In a statement on his website, Keith's reps shared, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."