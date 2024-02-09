Blake Shelton Pays Emotional Tribute to 'Brother' Toby Keith Following His Death

Blake Shelton is paying tribute to friend and country legend Toby Keith. After Keith "passed peacefully" Monday at age 62 following a battle with stomach cancer, Shelton took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his late colleague as "a friend, a hero and an inspiration."

"Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean," the "God's Country" artist wrote. "You were the toughest man I ever met." Keith's fellow Oklahoman continued, "Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."

Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 6, 2024

Shelton has long been a champion for Keith, presenting him with the Country Music Icon Award during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards in September, which also featured Keith's emotional performance of "Don't Let the Old Man Walk In." Going up to accept his award, Keith kept the mood light when it came to his appearance amid cancer, joking, "I bet you never thought y'all'd see me in skinny jeans."

He continued, "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he's been riding shotgun with me for a little while now." Keith went on to thank his "beautiful family" for their support as well as all the members of his team. "Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do," he concluded. "Have a wonderful evening, thank you!"

On Feb. 6, Keith's family announced that he had "passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family," writing on X, "He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time." The "Red Solo Cup" artist first announced publicly his stomach cancer battle in June 2022 after being diagnosed in fall of 2021. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he posted on X at the time. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Shelton isn't the only country musician to honor Keith following his death, as several others paid tribute publicly, including Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. "Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith's passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans," Aldean shared online. "Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man." Underwood added, "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven. Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."