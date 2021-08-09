Tim McGraw Reveals What Really Went Down When He Met Chris Pratt

✖

Chris Pratt is a big fan of country music, and the actor got a chance to meet Tim McGraw at the Oscars several years ago. He shared the story on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2017, and McGraw just set the record straight on the encounter in a new video. "So I ran across this video of Chris Pratt," McGraw says before a clip of Pratt speaking to Meyers plays.

Recalling his encounter with McGraw, who was performing during the Oscars that year, Pratt said that he thought to himself, "This is my chance to talk to Tim McGraw." "He catches me staring at him a few times, and I said, 'Hey Tim, great song tonight,'" Pratt said. "He said, 'Thank you.' And he kind of, 'I'm going to avoid you, you might be a weirdo.' And I said, 'I'm just a huge fan of both of you guys,'" Pratt continued, referencing McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill. "And he said, 'Thank you, thank you.'"

"And I said, 'I'm wearing your cologne,'" Pratt went on, referencing McGraw's cologne collection, which includes a number of fragrances. "I'm not sure if he was just like being polite, but he was like, 'Oh, thank you.' There was that moment where I was like, 'Oh no! I'm wearing your cologne! Oh no!' Really gut-wrenching, embarrassing."

McGraw told fans that the Jurassic World star had the situation "a little bit wrong." "I'm a big fan of his as well, and I was probably catching glimpses of him and everybody else," he continued, noting that the encounter "wasn't quite as one-way" as Pratt had said. "He did smell pretty good, by the way," McGraw added.

After the singer shared his video, Pratt posted it on his own Instagram Story, writing, "This is classic!! It's surreal to meet your heroes." He also shared that he "can't wait" for the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, which will star McGraw and Hill alongside Sam Elliot. McGraw and Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively, while Elliot will play Shea Brennan, a cowboy who is tasked with guiding a group from Texas to Montana.

1883 will follow the ancestors of the Dutton family of Paramount's Yellowstone as they "as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," according to a press release, which calls the prequel "a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana." A premiere date for the prequel has not been announced.