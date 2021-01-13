Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Aim to Unify With New Song ‘Undivided’

Amid continued unrest in the United States, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard have released their new song, “Undivided,” which asks listeners to approach their neighbors with compassion. Produced by Corey Crowder, Hubbard, McGraw and Byron Gallimore, the upbeat song is anchored by banjo and acoustic guitar along with McGraw and Hubbard’s distinct voices.

“I think it’s time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place,” the chorus reads. “Look around and love somebody / We’ve been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love’s undivided.”

Hubbard wrote the song with Chris Loocke in November when he was quarantining on his tour bus in his driveway after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After the song was completed, he sent it to McGraw, who was driving home from visiting his daughters in California and stopped at a gas station in Montana to listen to the track.

“The first thing I thought was it made me think, ‘Wow, am I doing this?’” McGraw told Taste of Country Nights. “‘Am I thinking this way? Am I projecting this when I’m talking to people? Am I leading toward the darkness or am I leading to the light?’”

The song will appear on the deluxe version of McGraw’s album Here on Earth, which will be released this spring. On Instagram, the Louisiana native wrote that Hubbard “sent me this song a few months ago and from the first time I heard it….I knew it was one I wanted to be singing for a long time.”

“Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite,” McGraw previously said in a statement. “I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me.”

“I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music,” Hubbard added. “For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did.”