Tim McGraw Is Thankful to Be 'Pretty Close' With His Daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and although all three are out of their parents' house, they still make sure to check in with their famous family. Speaking to his record label, McGraw shared that while it was emotional for him and hill to become empty nesters last fall when Aubrey went to college, the family has stayed close.

"We talk to our girls quite a bit. We’re a pretty close five-some, me and my four girls," he said. "They’ve grown up on a bus with us and all kinds of things, so we stay pretty close and we talk quite often, for sure. And I wouldn’t change that for anything." The Louisiana native recently reflected on his daughters' upbringing in a conversation with Garrett Hedlund for Leo Edit, sharing that he and his wife were able to provide their daughters "a different kind of life, but we also gave them the best of both worlds in a sense."

"We tried our best to never be away from them," he said. "They were on the road with us, they flew with us. If we had to go to Europe, they went to Europe with us. Whenever we were working, they were with us most of the time."

Despite being two of country music's biggest stars, McGraw and Hill stayed focused on parenting when they were home with their girls. "When they started school and when we were home, we didn’t talk about business," McGraw recalled. "Their friends called us Mr. and Mrs. McGraw. They all knew us as Gracie’s dad, or Audrey’s dad, or Maggie’s dad. They sort of all grew up in the same community with the same friends. All their parents knew us. We were at PTA meetings. We were at football games. We were at basketball games. I coached softball. I coached basketball. We were part of their life, their community growing up. We made a real effort for them to not just to be part of our lives, but for us to be part of their lives."

The "Undivided" singer added that "it’s unfathomable how time flies." "Our youngest is 19 and living in New York City now, I mean, it’s crazy," he said. "It goes by so fast. You think you’re giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent — look, [laughs] you’re going to get half of everything wrong. That’s just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."