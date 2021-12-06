Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey’s birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple’s three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey’s birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw’s “7500 OBO” music video.

“To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible woman you’ve grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday, sweetie,” McGraw wrote, alongside a collection of photos from Audrey’s life. “Love you,” Audrey wrote in response.

Hill hilariously shared an old video of Audrey singing. “What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet,” Hill wrote. “That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter. My little songbird, my big dreamer… I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much.”

Gracie also shared an old photo of her younger sister in her Instagram Story. “Happy 20th to my little baby sister. I can’t believe you are 20,” she wrote, adding a handful of crying emojis. She also shared a photo of the two in Nashville. “Love you my little chicken,” she wrote.

Audrey has already followed her parents into the entertainment business. She was featured in the music video for McGraw’s single “7500 OBO,” playing a teenager who is left heartbroken after the love of her life moves away. The song was included on McGraw’s Here on Earth album. The video’s directors wanted Audrey to play the part, but she still needed permission from Hill. “That was one of the coolest things I’ve done, is work with her in the video and watch her perform and watch her act,” McGraw said of making the video in August. “My girls are the light of my life. They are the sweetest things in the world and I was just so proud of her.”

McGraw and Hill also acted together for the first time ever this year. They filmed the first season of 1883, the Yellowstone prequel series about the Dutton family’s journey from Texas to Montana. Although both singers have starred in movies and shows before, it was the first time they were in the same project together. They play James and Margaret Hill, the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s character in Yellowstone. The new series debuts on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19.

