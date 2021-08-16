Tim McGraw Explains How His Daughter Audrey Was Cast in His Latest Music Video

✖

Tim McGraw's fans noticed a familiar face in his new music video for "7500 OBO," which stars the singer's youngest daughter, Audrey, in the lead role. In a behind-the-scenes clip discussing his new video, McGraw revealed how his daughter was cast in the part, sharing that "when the idea for this video came in," he and his team made it "a story about a teenage girl and her truck."

"When the treatment came in, they really wanted my youngest daughter, Audrey, who's 19, because they had seen some photos of Audrey because she does some modeling and stuff," the singer shared, adding that he asked "the boss," a.k.a. wife Faith Hill, before approaching Audrey with the idea. "That was one of the coolest things I've done, is work with her in the video and watch her perform and watch her act," McGraw said of his daughter. "My girls are the light of my life. They are the sweetest things in the world and I was just so proud of her."

Ahead of the video's premiere, Hill shared her approval on Instagram with a photo of McGraw and Audrey on set. "So proud of these two," she wrote. "Our baby girl Audrey has grown up." McGraw shared the same image with the caption, "Couldn’t be more thrilled to have my youngest daughter, Audrey, play the lead role in the music video for #7500OBO!!!," and Audrey posted a separate still from the video with a message of thanks to those involved in filming and fans for their support.

"The biggest thank you to the team that made this beautiful video happen and thank you for all the love!" she wrote. "7500 OBO" is the latest single from McGraw's 2020 album Here on Earth and was written by Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott and Nathan Spicer. The track finds McGraw doing his best to sell his truck, an ’06, stick shift, dark blue F-150 with leather seats and a sunroof, which the protagonist can't keep because it reminds him of an ex. So he's getting rid of it, asking $7,500 or best offer.

"There's too many memories / Now there's a "For Sale" sign in the window," the chorus reads. "Yeah, 'cause if I'm gonna let her go / I gotta let it go, yeah, it's gotta go / So it's seventy-five hundred, O-B-O."