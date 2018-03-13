Tim McGraw Returns to US After Dublin Stage Collapse

Tim McGraw has returned to the United States following his recent on-stage collapse in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, during which the singer fell to his knees and sat down while performing during the C2C country music festival before leaving the stage.

On Monday night, McGraw and wife Faith Hill were seen arriving at JFK Airport in New York City, where McGraw briefly spoke with TMZ.

When asked how he was feeling, McGraw responded, “Good,” sharing that “lots of flying and dehydration” were the reasons for his collapse.

The father of three added that he’ll have to “shorten my workouts” in the wake of the health scare.

It seems he’ll have plenty of time to adjust his schedule, as the singer’s next show date is on May 31 as part of his Soul2Soul Tour with Hill.

After McGraw fell, Hill appeared on stage to let fans know how McGraw was doing, adding that she had made the decision that her husband would not return to the stage.

“He’s been super dehydrated,” Hill said. “I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

The crowd began chanting, “Get well, Tim!” before Hill led the audience in an a cappella version of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

A representative for McGraw said in a statement via Rolling Stone, “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

The three-day C2C: Country to Country festival saw McGraw and other stars including Kacey Musgraves, Sugarland, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini perform over the course of three days in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

