Tim McGraw Uses the Phillie Phanatic to Tease Upcoming Philadelphia Tour Date With Luke Combs

There is a very special connection for Tim McGraw with one of his stadium dates on his upcoming Here on Earth Tour. The singer, who is being joined by Luke Combs for stadium shows in both Los Angeles and Philadelphia, has a unique affinity for the Philly show, thanks to his father, baseball superstar Tug McGraw, which he celebrated by sharing a video made by the Phillie Phanatic to tease the Philly show.

“Can’t wait for this show….40 years since the [Phillies] ’80 World Series win with Tugger!” McGraw captioned a video, shared on social media, which showed the Phillie Phanatic ironing jerseys for both McGraw and Combs.

McGraw announced his Here on Earth Tour ahead of his own performance at the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game.

“For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it’s going to be incredible,” McGraw said in a video shared on social media. “A lot of new songs. We’re going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven’t played in a while, and play some of that stuff.”

The Louisiana native will be joined on the road by Midland and rising star Ingrid Andress. While he has known the Midland guys for some time, he only recently discovered Andress, and quickly became a fan.

“We’re super happy to have you on the tour with us,” McGraw said in a video he created for Andress. “We became big fans instantly. I was in the backyard by my pool, and had music playing. You came on with your song, ‘More Hearts Than Mine,’ and it stunned me. Instantly I ran in to Faith [Hill] and said, ‘I think I found someone I want to go on tour with me.’

“We looked up your music and played everything we could find,” he continued. “Both of us really fell in love with your voice and your writing and your style, and your honesty. I couldn’t be happier to have you along with us on tour to make our tour that much better.”

The Here on Earth Tour begins on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y. Find a list of all of McGraw’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

