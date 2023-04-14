Tim McGraw Launches New Business Venture

Tim McGraw is adding a new job to his resume. The country music star, who most recently added another acting credit to his name with a starring roles in Yellowstone and its prequel 1883, announced Thursday that he is launching Down Home, his own media company with backing from Skydance Media.

Launched with his management company EM.Co and social content studio Shareability, Down Home is described as "a new entertainment, media, and marketing company" that is based in Nashville, Tennessee. Per the company's website, Down Home is "dedicated to telling relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans. Shareability's founder, Tim Staples, is Down Home's co-founder and CEO, with EM.Co's Brian Kaplan serving as co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

According to an official announcement, per The Hollywood Reporter, the focus of Down Home will be to connect "McGraw's country music audience with Hollywood and brands by producing film, TV, and digital media that focus on relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans." Under the deal, Skydance will develop film and TV projects with the company, and two scripted series are currently in development with Top Gun: Maverick producers. Skydance's David Ellison will serve on the Down Home board. The Down Home slate is led by Joel Bergvall, head of film and television. Down Home also plans to establish a social content studio to nurture Nashville's emerging talent, "fostering connections across music, sports, entertainment, and brands."

"Country music has always been about storytelling," McGraw said in a statement. "Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there's a longing for that. For me, that's Down Home. That's how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that's what I want our company to be about."

Ellison called McGraw "an outstanding artist and entertainer. He is truly gifted at telling stories across mediums that deeply connect with the audience and has built an unmatched community of fans around the world." He added that the country music icon "knows how to connect with this audience in a way that can be really powerful for both Hollywood and brands." Kaplan said, "we're thrilled to be a part of the next chapter in Nashville's evolution, empowering artists and visionaries to create a new hub for storytelling that combines talent, passion, and innovation."