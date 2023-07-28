Tim McGraw Announces 'Standing Room Only' 2024 Tour

Country music icon Tim McGraw has announced he will be hitting the road in 2024 for the Standing Room Only tour. The singer initially revealed his tour plans live on stage earlier this week, from an intimate fans-only sneak preview concert at LA's famed Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip, per a news release. Additionally, Carly Pearce will be joining McGraw on the tour, with the two hitting more than 30 cities across North America between March and June of next year,

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw said in a statement on the tour announcement. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done." All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit McGraw's tour website and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

The big announcement comes as McGraw prepares to release his new album, Standing Room Only, which the forthcoming tour is named after. To date, McGraw has released three singles from the new album: "Standing Room Only" (the title track), "Hey Whiskey," and "Remember Me Well." Standing Room Only will feature 13 brand new tracks and was produced by McGraw and his longtime producing partner Byron Gallimore, per a previous press release.

"As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record – it's a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we've made. I've been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I've ever recorded," McGraw said in a statement about the album. "I'm excited to have 'Hey Whiskey' out so fans can start hearing more of what we're working on – and maybe even more before August…"

Pre-save the album now by clicking here. Additionally, fans can purchase a collectors bundle with their vinyl or CD, featuring a new t-shirt, collectible trading card, and poster. For all details and tiers, visit McGraw's official online store.