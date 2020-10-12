Tim McGraw Hits No. 1 With 'I Called Mama'

Tim McGraw has earned yet another No. 1, topping the Mediabase/Country Airplay chart with his single "I Called Mama." The achievement gives McGraw his 44th career No. 1 and means he has earned a No. 1 single in four straight decades as well as a No. 1 album, thanks to his recent release Here on Earth.

"I Called Mama" was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary and has earned over 72.7 million streams to date and given McGraw his highest-ever career chart debut. "Releasing and playing music has looked a little different in 2020.... but I just found out #ICALLEDMAMA hit No. 1 at country radio this week!!" McGraw wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Thanx to everyone who made this possible. I can’t thank you enough."

During an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show earlier this month, McGraw discussed the fact that "I Called Mama" is his first No. 1 in four years. "Who knew I'd still be around, right?" he joked, pointing out that he has "a lot" of songs "people thought were number ones that weren't." The Louisiana native's last trip to the top of the charts was in 2016 with his mega-hit "Humble and Kind," which won writer Lori McKenna a Grammy for Best Country Song and a CMA Award for Song of the Year.

"Some of the big songs weren't number one," McGraw told host Bobby Bones. "'Indian Outlaw' I think only went to ten, maybe, or something like that." "Indian Outlaw" was the first single from McGraw's sophomore album, Not a Moment Too Soon, and became his first big hit.

The singer's debut self-titled album is the only studio album of his career not to achieve a music recording sales certification or to enter the Top Country Albums charts, but McGraw told Bones that he never considered reconsidering his career due to his initial lack of success. "When I decided to move to Nashville... all of us in this business, we're all here because we love music and because it inspires us and moves us and we know the effect that it has on people because it has that effect on us," he said. "That's why we're involved in it, because we're passionate about it."

"I think all of us, when we decided to get into this business, it's like running at midnight drunk and jumping off a cliff and not knowing what's going to be under you," he continued. "And that's a big leap. It's a leap of faith. When I moved here and decided to do this for a living... I knew that this is what I was gonna do and where I was gonna be."