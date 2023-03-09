Tim McGraw Helps Fan With Cancer Fulfill Heartwrenching Wish for Daughters' Weddings

Tim McGraw is helping one of his biggest fans with his own special duet of his hit song "My Little Girl." Florida dad Michael Hugo, 37, reached out to the country singer with a social media plea after being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma last April. In his video, Hugo asked for McGraw to record a special rendition of his 2006 song "My Little Girl" with him for his two young daughters – Bridget, 6, and Brooke, 7 – in case he doesn't make it to their eventual wedding days.

"One of my dreams is to be with my little girls for their wedding and be there dancing with him," Hugo said in the first video he shared on Feb. 9. "But statistically, it's going to be tough. And I'm going to fight hard to get there, but one of my dreams or goals... is to do a duet [of] 'My Little Girl' with Tim McGraw and do a little video that we could play during their wedding."

He continued that if he is able to be by his daughters' sides on their wedding days, "it'd be awesome because it's a beautiful song," but if he has since passed away, "then at least I can be part of that wonderful day that I hope happens, hope comes." Hugo's video message quickly went viral, and eventually, he and his whole family were invited down to Nashville by McGraw.

The "Live Like You Were Dying" singer, 55, shared a video on social media of his time with the Hugos, writing in the caption that they were "gonna make this happen" for them. "Thanx to everyone who shared Mike Hugo's video on social media and tagged me in the comments," he continued. "So glad we were able to actually get together in person, meet this amazing family, and make it happen! Mike is saving the videos for his daughters' future weddings... what a special thing to be a part of."

Hugo's wife, Vanessa Hugo, wrote in a Facebook post that the video her husband made had touched McGraw's heart after reaching the head of the Tug McGraw Foundation, which was named after the country star's father Tug McGraw, who died of glioblastoma in 2004. "Tim's amazing management team arranged for a camera crew to film Michael dancing onstage at the Grand Ole Opry with our daughters, and also with his mom," she wrote. "They then set up a special meeting for Michael and Tim to sing together – 'My Little Girl' for our girls, and 'I Called Mama' for Lori. The footage will be compiled into a video tribute for our family to keep."

Vanessa continued on to thank everyone involved in making this happen for her family, calling McGraw "an amazing family man and #girldad, just like Michael," as he shares daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, with wife Faith Hill. "You make the kind of music that touches people's hearts and reminds them of what's important," she wrote.