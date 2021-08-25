Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Reunite in Scenic NYC Photo

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters were able to reunite in New York and decided to share the moment with their followers. Gracie McGraw, 24, and her sister Audrey McGraw, 19, shared two photos of their reunion via Gracie's Instagram and their followers sent them all the praise. In the first photo, the two sisters posed and smiled for the camera, and in the second photo, Gracie jokingly grabbed her sister's butt.

"Big sis with littlest sis who is taller," Gracie captioned the pictures. Several celebrities and fans alike flooded the comment section to show their love and support for the sisters. Several left heart emojis while others gushed over their smiles.

Throughout the pandemic, the country music stars daughters have kept their followers entertained with their every move, from vacations on the beach to touristy visits at museums. Recently, the sisters have been catching attention for separate accomplishments, celebrations and steps in life. Recently, Audrey made her acting debut in her dad's music video for "7500 OBO" which was released in August. However, she wasn't the only one to land an acting gig. Her parents landed roles in Paramount+'s popular series, Yellowstone prequel 1883.

In the video, a man decides to sell his truck because it reminds him too much of an old relationship. The video is told from the perspective of a teenager, who is played by Audrey, who ends up heartbroken after her own love moves away. This was McGraw's first music video since 2018 and the song will be featured on his new album, Here on Earth.

At the beginning of the summer in April, Gracie got a tattoo in her parents' honor, which may not come as a surprise to those who keep up with their family because the McGraw's seem to have a very close relationship with their daughters. Gracie decided to pay tribute to her parents and shared the new ink with her Instagram followers. Sowing off her left forearm, she had a cowboy boot with several meaningful designs drawn on her skin. The boot contains the letters "T" and "F" for her parents names, a magnolia flower that represents Louisiana and Mississippi — which are both of their home states — and an Iris flower that represents her home state of Tennessee. "Iris for Tennessee. Magnolia for Louisiana and Mississippi. Boot cuz YEEHAW," she captioned the image.