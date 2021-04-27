Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Reveals Tattoo She Got in Their Honor

✖

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's oldest daughter, Gracie, is paying tribute to her parents with a new tattoo, sharing the ink with her Instagram followers on Monday, April 26. The 23-year-old used her account to share a photo of herself showing off the inside of her left forearm, which is now inked with a cowboy boot featuring several meaningful designs.

According to Gracie's caption, the boot contains the letters "T" and "F" for Tim and Faith, a magnolia flower to represent Louisiana and Mississippi, her parents' home states, and an Iris flower to represent her own home state of Tennessee. The magnolia is state flower of Louisiana and a common bloom found in the South, and the iris is the state flower of Tennessee. "T & F for T & F," Gracie wrote. "Iris for Tennessee. Magnolia for Louisiana and Mississippi. Boot cuz YEEHAW."

Gracie is an actor living in Los Angeles, and both of her parents are extremely proud of their oldest daughter. For Gracie's 23rd birthday in May 2020, McGraw and Hill shared emotional tribute to their firstborn, with McGraw declaring that Gracie has "the sweetest, kindest heart in the world."

"Happy 23rd birthday Gracie! Our oldest is 23... Wow," he captioned a photo of Gracie. "The sweetest, kindest heart in the world.... So beautiful inside and out. She's always there for her friends. Always there for her family.... And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh. We love her so much."

Hill posted a childhood photo of Gracie wearing a pair of Teletubbies overalls along with a more recent shot and wrote, "When you wake up on the day your oldest daughter has just turned 23 years old and you find this photo that shows just how fast time flies."

"I don’t have the words.....This photo just brought me to tears," she continued. "Seeing Gracie dressed in her favorite overalls (which I still have btw) standing on top of the bathroom counter with Tim’s mom, otherwise known as me-maw in the background was just too much this morning. I decided to include it with one of my favorites of Gracie. Swipe to find a young woman who is simply extraordinary in every way imaginable. Happy Birthday, Gracie. I love you, mom."