Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Stuns in Checkered Romper

✖

Country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 25 years and share three beautiful daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey McGraw, 19. Each of the girls has been working to distinguish themselves in their early careers, and Gracie has recently relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career as an actress.

Gracie is active on her Instagram account, which boasts 31.4k followers, sharing her favorite fashion looks and videos showing off her singing skills. She definitely inherited some of her parents' musical talent and her mother's eye for style. Gracie recently posted a photo of a checkered romper from Fashion Brand Company, joking that the outfit made her feel so good that she "scooted around the town. Literally."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

McGraw has spoken in the past about how he isn't a huge fan of social media. "Social media I’m not crazy about but that’s part of what you have to do," the "Cowboy In Me" singer explained. "And it’s been a learning art for me, and sometimes I enjoy it and sometimes I don’t. I think really, the through-line for me, through all of the madness and the changes and all those things, is knowing yourself as an artist," he explained. "Knowing who you are as an artist and knowing what you do well, and even more importantly, knowing what you don’t do well, that’s the consistency that you have. All the other stuff’s gonna ebb and flow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

His daughters are a different story, all actively sharing their fame adjacent lives online. However, McGraw Is confident in the people that his daughters are becoming. "We're so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently," Tim McGraw told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in 2019. "Our girls are so grounded, they're so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them. We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways."