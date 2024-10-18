‘Happy’s Place’ Casts Reba McEntire’s TV Daughter

Reba McEntire’s new sitcom has officially cast her daughter. TVLine reports that United States of Al star Elizabeth Alderfer has been cast as Gracie, daughter of McEntire’s Bobbie, on Happy’s Place. While it’s unknown exactly when she’ll make her debut, she is set to appear sometime midway through Season 1.

Per the character description, Gracie is “no-nonsense and somewhat tough.” She is “in the military and has been deployed overseas. She has just gone on leave and is returning home to Knoxville to surprise her mother, only to be surprised herself to discover that she now has an aunt that she never knew she had.” Alderfer also joins Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco.

Videos by PopCulture.com

HAPPY’S PLACE — Episode: Pilot — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby,, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Alderfer is best known for her role as Lizzie on the CBS sitcom United States of Al, as well as Lynette on A.P. Bio. Other credits include Bull, The Passage, Disjointed, Game Day, Orange is the New Black, Eye Candy, and The Good Wife, among others. It should be fun seeing Alderfer on Happy’s Place and how her dynamic with McEntire will be like.

Premiering tonight, Happy’s Place centers on Bobbie, who inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister she never knew she had. How Bobbie’s daughter will come into play will be entertaining to see, especially knowing that she now has an aunt that she also never knew about. More details surrounding Alderfer’s appearance and first episode should be announced in the coming weeks, including a premiere date and episode description.

Something else to look forward to later in the season is a special appearance by Reba alum Steve Howey, who is set to guest star in the Christmas episode as a potential sperm donor for Peterman’s Gabby. It wouldn’t be surprising if more casting news is announced as the show goes on, whether another Reba reunion or something else. It will be nice to see Reba McEntire returning to her sitcom roots for the new show, especially since she’s reuniting with the Reba team. And there is no telling how it will all go down.

Be sure to watch the series premiere of Happy’s Place tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It should be a fun series, and the cast is just the frosting on the cake.