Faith Hill Reveals Amazing Childhood Video of Daughter Audrey McGraw on Her 19th Birthday

✖

Faith Hill went back into the archives to commemorate her daughter’s birthday. On Sunday, her and husband Tim McGraw’s daughter, Audrey, celebrated her 19th birthday. In honoring her daughter on her big day, the singer shared a clip of her singing on the couch as a 5-year-old, much to her Instagram followers' delight. Audrey even reshared the video onto her Instagram story, adding the caption, "Wild Child," to go along with the posting.

“Hard to believe that our baby girl, Audrey turns 19 years old today,” Hill wrote. “As you can see from this video at the tender age of 5, a broken ankle could not stop this child from her true passion.” Viewers were treated to the young child belting out a tune from Across the Universe. The film, which came out in 2007 and centered on the music of The Beatles. Hill mentioned that Audrey was obsessed with the movie growing up, suggesting she watched it 100 times and possibly even more. Over on her own Instagram page, Audrey has shared various clips from the movie over the past few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill)

After explaining everything that was going on in the clip, the country singer went back in time to tell the story of how her daughter was born eight weeks early, “We all knew from the moment she arrived that she was ready to conquer the world.” Hill and McGraw have three daughters after tying the knot in 1996. The oldest of the three is Gracie, who is 23-year-old and Maggie 22-years-old. Audrey is the youngest of the group.

With the holiday season in full swing, McGraw interviewed with his record label, Big Machine, to discuss his plans. Regarding how they spent Thanksgiving, the “Highway Don’t Care” singer said he lets his wife take the reins on the big day though he admits he has a knack for cooking. He said she does all the traditional items like turkey and stuffing, but the table always has to have cornbread and peas. McGraw has a lot to be thankful for this year, including the release of his 15th studio album in August. His “Here on Earth” album featured the single “I Called Mama,” which was a big hit on the radio. This was his first new album since 2017, his longest break in between records in nearly a decade.