Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Birthday Message for Daughter Gracie

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter, Gracie, turned 23 years old on May 5, and both of her parents used social media to share sentimental birthday wishes for their oldest child. McGraw posted a selfie of Gracie, who is currently in Los Angeles, using his caption to praise his daughter and list some of her best qualities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on May 5, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

"Happy 23rd birthday Gracie! Our oldest is 23... Wow," he wrote. "The sweetest, kindest heart in the world.... So beautiful inside and out. She's always there for her friends. Always there for her family.... And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh. We love her so much." Hill commented on the post with three red heart emojis. On her own page, the "Mississippi Girl" singer shared a current photo of Gracie as well as a childhood photo in which the then-toddler modeled a pair of overalls covered in Teletubbies patches.

"When you wake up on the day your oldest daughter has just turned 23 years old and you find this photo that shows just how fast time flies," Hill's caption read. "I don’t have the words.....This photo just brought me to tears. Seeing Gracie dressed in her favorite overalls (which I still have btw) standing on top of the bathroom counter with Tim’s mom, otherwise known as me-maw in the background was just too much this morning. I decided to include it with one of my favorites of Gracie. Swipe to find a young woman who is simply extraordinary in every way imaginable. Happy Birthday, Gracie. I love you, mom."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on May 5, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

Along with Gracie, McGraw and Hill share 21-year-old daughter Maggie and 18-year-old daughter Audrey. On May 1, Hill shared a birthday message for her husband, posting a photo of herself proudly posing behind a selection of fish McGraw had caught during one of the couple's many trips to their home in the Bahamas. "I thought I would post this photo my love on your birthday," Hill wrote. "Your fishing photos are always perfect and my first fishing photo from a while back.....well, let’s just say not so perfect. One of my fish got eaten as I was reeling him in. Happy Birthday to my one and only. I love you."