Tim McGraw Books Major Concert Despite Health Woes

Tim McGraw may have pulled out of Netflix’s upcoming rodeo drama, but that isn’t stopping him from landing a big concert during some health woes.

The country singer is set to perform at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville alongside Reba McEntire and Jelly Roll in May. News comes less than two months after it was reported McGraw had to undergo back surgery, forcing him to bow out of the series.

McGraw sustained an injury on tour last year and had to have orthopedic surgery on both knees in August. He had to cancel the rest of his 2024 concert dates, but it seems like he is now ready to go back out on stage, even after his most recent surgery. McGraw will be performing at the Music City Rodeo on May 31, the final day of the rodeo at the Bridgestone Arena. The event is Nashville’s first and only PRCA Pro Rodeo, celebrating both country culture and the excitement of professional rodeo.

As for the Netflix series, McGraw was set to star as a bull riding champion “facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past.” While it’s unknown when the show would be filming, it does not sound like the kind of role that would go easy on someone who just had surgery. McGraw was also set to serve as executive producer, and as of now, it’s unknown if he’ll still be attached to the show in that capacity.

Music City Rodeo is not the only concert that Tim McGraw is planning for this year. He is set to perform live at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 30. He’ll be joined by Ty Myers, Hailey Whitters, Timothy Wayne, Dani Rose, and Cody Lee. The once-in-a-lifetime event will be one that both fans of the beloved movie and the beloved country singer will love. Now that McGraw is starting to book more concerts, this could mean that he’ll be going back out on the road soon or even finding a new series to work on. But he’s probably still taking things a little easy for now as he continues to recover. At the very least, the Music City Rodeo on May 31 will be an exciting event.