Tim McGraw Suddenly Pulls out of Major Project Due to Surgery

Tim McGraw is pulling out of a Netflix project. The country star was set to star in and executive produce the streamer’s upcoming rodeo drama. However, sources tell Deadline that McGraw had to undergo back surgery with a decent amount of recovery. This comes after he had orthopedic surgery on both knees in August after sustaining an injury on tour, which led to him canceling the rest of his concert dates in 2024.

The new series is set in the competitive world of bull riding, following McGraw’s megastar champion “facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past.” The series will move forward with McGraw’s part recast as he steps away from the role. As of now, it’s unknown if he will remain on as an EP.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it seems like the show will move forward without McGraw, its future is reportedly unknown. From Skydance Television and McGraw’s Down Home, the series is only rumored to be recasting his role. It’s quite possible that the show will be shelved, whether forever or perhaps until the singer is well enough again. Nothing has been confirmed, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

McGraw is starting to dip his toes into the acting world a lot more recently. He previously starred on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 in 2021 and 2022. With this surgery, though, it sounds like McGraw will be on the mend for a while, meaning it will probably be a while until he is back up and running at full strength. Whether or not he’ll have another show in the works is unknown, but he has been doing more acting in recent years, so it’s always possible. It might just depend on how he’s feeling and how physically demanding the role is on top of his regular schedule.

It’s hard to tell when more information surrounding the new Netflix series and its status will be released. It might take some time, but since there are rumors that there is going to be a recasting, that’s probably a good sign. For now, though, people will just have to remain patient and hope that Tim McGraw is able to make a full and speedy recovery after his surgery.