Reba McEntire Set for Major Concert Amid ‘Happy’s Place’ Success

Reba McEntire will hit the stage on May 29 at the Music City Rodeo. She’ll join fellow country stars Tim McGraw and Jelly Roll as headliners. Tickets range from $70 to nearly $500.

The news comes three weeks after NBC announced a second season renewal for the hit comedy series, Happy’s Place. Variety reports the show’s first season broke records, with the pilot episode reaching 17.6 million viewers across all platforms, including the streaming platform Peacock, while the show itself has improved the Friday 8 p.m. timeslot at NBC by 54% in total viewers compared to last season without the show.

McEntire stars alongside Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. She worked with Peterman on her six season comedy series Reba. Linn is her longtime love. McEntire is also an executive producer on the series.

The official logline reads: “Bobbie (McEntire) inherits her father’s tavern and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister she never knew she had.”

Of her on-screen reunion with Peterman, McEntire told Entertainment Weekly, Peterman and McEntire are friends off-camera, as well, so getting back into a comedic groove with her was “just like riding a bicycle.”

“We get to play off each other, which is wonderful,” McEntire says of Peterman. “We have so much fun together and it’s just putting Bobbie in certain circumstances that she has to find a way out of.”

She says her previous show prepared her for Happy’s Place, making things easier this time around. “Oh my gosh, I learned everything from [Reba], how to rehearse, how to flow with things,” she explained.

For NBC, Happy’s Place is the second freshman comedy to earn a second season, alongside St. Denis Medical, the latter stars David Alan Grier, Josh Lawson, and others.