Tim McGraw Announces Livestream Event to Celebrate 'Here on Earth' Album Release

Tim McGraw is releasing his upcoming album, Here on Earth, on Aug. 21, and the country superstar is celebrating the release with the Here on Earth Experience, a livestream event that will give fans a look at the making of the project. The livestream will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will feature McGraw speaking with songwriters, sharing stories behind the album's songs and performing old and new songs with an acoustic five-piece band.

"The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone," McGraw said in a statement. "Even if we can’t physically be together this summer, hopefully, this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through." Tickets for the livestream will go on-sale Tuesday, July 21 at live.timmcgraw.com. "We're gonna do a special live broadcast to take you behind the songs, chat with the songwriters, and play some of the new stuff plus old favorites!" McGraw wrote on Instagram. "Hope to see you there!!"

According to a press release, Here on Earth "provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together." McGraw was scheduled to begin his Here on Earth Tour on July 10 with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress, but the tour was canceled in May to the coronavirus pandemic.

See Here on Earth's full tracklist below.

1. "L.A." | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O'Donnell

2." Chevy Spaceship" | Jonny Price

3. "Here On Earth" | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. "Damn Sure Do" | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. "Hallelujahville" | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. "Good Taste In Women" | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. "Hard To Stay Mad At" | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. "Sheryl Crow" | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. "Not From California" | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. "Hold You Tonight" | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. "7500 OBO" | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. "If I Was A Cowboy" | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. "I Called Mama" | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. "Gravy" | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. "War Of Art" | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. "Doggone" | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo