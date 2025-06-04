Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Comes Out Publicly as Queer

Gracie McGraw is celebrating Pride Month as an “out and proud” queer woman.

The 28-year-old daughter of country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a statement about her sexuality for the first time publicly, reposting a graphic that read, “Everyone get more gay now,” with the caption, “Happy Freaking Pride. I love being queer.”

The next day, Gracie clarified that she didn’t consider her post an official coming out, as she has “been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wound’t have it any other way.”

“I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community,” she said, addressing headlines about her initial post by adding, “but thank you so much to these tabloids for shedding light that it’s pride month!!!”

“So many people out there don’t have the support, love, or understanding from their families when it comes to their sexuality or gender identity,” she continued, “but just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you!!”

Gracie concluded, “Check on your people and keep safe out there. Give love to each other.”

Musician Tim McGraw, left, performs with his daughter Gracie McGraw on the “Shotgun Rider” tour at Bridgestone Arena on August 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Big Machine Records)

She went on to share a graphic reminding people not to “forget how Pride began,” which was “as a riot led by Black & Brown trans activists.”

Gracie is the eldest of the three children shared by the “I Like It, I Love It” singer, 58, and “The Way You Love Me” artist, 57, who are also parents to daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23.

Gracie is following in her parents’ footsteps as a performer, joining her father on stage during a May 31 performance in Nashville for a duet of “Last Dollar (Fly Away).”