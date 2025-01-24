Tim McGraw Shares Video of Daughter Audrey Singing: ‘Bringing Mom and Dad to Tears’

Tim McGraw is a proud father. The country music star recently shared a video of his youngest daughter Audrey, whom he shares with Faith Hill, singing “Had to post this, our baby girl Audrey bringing mom and dad to tears!” he captioned the post. In the post, Audrey is sitting on a stage performing a rendition of a Mexican folk song, “Cucurrucucú Paloma.”

Celebrity friends flocked to comment. “Love her soprano!!! Effortless! ❤️,” Kristin Chenoweth wrote and Grammy winner Richard Maxx added, “We have witnessed this live and felt the same and she’s not even ours! ❤️❤️❤️.” Oscar winner Octavia Butler shared heart emojis. Audrey also replied in the comment, writing, “Thank you Dad ❤️ Love y’all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time he’s shared Audrey’s talent. Last year, he shared an Instagram video of himself reacting to Audrey singing Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” on the piano. “Our baby girl Audrey. Gosh, she’s so talented, man. I’ve said it a 100 times,” Tim wrote at the time. “All of our girls are so talented. They all sing great. Audrey is just so special. She’s such an incredible writer as well.”

“I mean we get to hear this whenever she’s home, she’ll sit on the piano,” he continued. “We can hear this all through the house, and we can hear the stuff that she’s writing. And I’m telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mindblowing and so deep and so special.”

In the post, Tim called Audrey a “true artist” and said that he and his wife will sometimes “sneak around” the house to listen to their daughter play. “She doesn’t know we’re listening half the time,” he said at the time. “But my goodness, I’m proud.”

Tim and Faith have been married since 1996. The two share two other daughters along with Audrey.