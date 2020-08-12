Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Doing a Lot of Cooking in Quarantine

✖

Like a lot of us, one of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's quarantine pastimes is eating, though the superstar couple has fallen into the camp of making their own food rather than ordering takeout. Speaking to his record label, the famously fit McGraw admitted that he has food cravings "all the time" and shared that he and his wife have been cooking up some classic dishes during their time at home together.

"I crave stuff all the time. I love a great cheeseburger," he said. "I mean, I'm a cheeseburger fanatic, but now it’s more turkey burgers than a real cheeseburger every now and then." McGraw added, "Faith makes great fried chicken, so we've had fried chicken quite a few times and I make the mashed potatoes. We’ve had fried chicken and mashed potatoes quite a few times, and she makes the best roasted chicken that you can possibly imagine. And I make a pretty dang good country fried steak."

McGraw and Hill aren't the only ones in their household doing the cooking — during a recent media event, McGraw told reporters that his youngest daughter, Audrey, made his grandmother's hot milk cake recipe.

"For us, during all this stuff that’s going on and being at home together and hanging out, there’s been a lot of sort of nostalgia that’s come along with that — looking back through old photos, and going back and watching movies that we haven’t seen in a long time, and cooking things that we grew up eating when we were kids, and telling our kids stories about," he said. "Like, for instance, I called my mom because I wanted to... make a hot milk cake like my grandmother used to make, so she actually talked my youngest daughter through it, and my youngest daughter made my grandmother’s hot milk cake and my grandmother’s been gone for a while, so."

The "Hallelujahville" added to Entertainment Tonight that staying in isn't new for him and Hill, sharing that the two "spend 90 percent of our time together." "We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much," McGraw explained. "We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series."