Faith Hill Praises Daughter for First-Time Voting in Tennessee Primary

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey, turned 18 in December, which means this is the first year she's eligible to vote. This week, Audrey exercised her right to do just that and voted in the Tennessee primary election, a decision her proud parents praised on social media.

On Thursday, Hill used Instagram to post a photo of Audrey, clad in jeans, a white tank top, red cardigan and a black mask, posing outside and pointing at the "I voted" sticker on her stomach. "First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!" Hill gushed with a string of heart emojis and the hashtag #proudmom. "I feel good knowing such an intelligent generation is helping shape our future by exercising their rights," commented Rita Wilson. McGraw reposted his wife's photo and caption on his own account, adding, "My baby girl! #prouddad."

Along with voting, Hill and McGraw also celebrated another milestone for Audrey earlier this year when she graduated from high school. Their middle daughter, 21-year-old Maggie, also graduated, from Stanford University. In June, McGraw shared his girls' achievements with an Instagram post featuring two photos of Maggie and two of Audrey, which he captioned, "Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020. EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!"

"So proud of you both!!!! Love you," Hill commented. She also shared her own posts on her own Instagram page, first uploading a video of a young Audrey singing. "There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land," the proud mom wrote. "Now a high school graduate and a part of the extraordinary class of 2020!!!!!!!!"

Her next clip was a video of herself and Maggie driving together and singing along to the radio during what Hill shared was a road trip to visit the university. "Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!!" she gushed. "We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020."

Hill and McGraw also share oldest daughter Gracie, 23, who spent her quarantine in Los Angeles. Maggie and Audrey were at home in Tennessee, where they got to spend plenty of time with their famous dad since he was off the road. "We're doing well. We're spending a lot of time with family together," McGraw told Entertainment Tonight in May. "We have gotten to spend some time cooking and hanging out and just enjoying each other's company."