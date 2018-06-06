Thomas Rhett’s Baby Girl Learns a New Word in Latest Video

Thomas Rhett‘s baby girl Ada James is nine months old, and it seems the singer’s daughter is already practicing her words.

Rhett used Instagram on Monday to share a new video of his younger child, with Ada sitting in a high chair and exclaiming “Uh-oh!” along with her dad.

“Uh oh is becoming a pretty common word in this house,” Rhett cracked in the clip’s caption along with a laughing emoji.

In addition to baby Ada, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are also parents to two-year-old daughter Willa Gray, who recently got her mom laughing during a trip to an aquarium in California.

A video shared by Akins shows Willa don a sea creature-inspired hat, mermaid-inspired dress and iridescent shoes as she’s proclaimed as the “jellyfish mermaid princess.”

As Willa walked over to her mom, Akins noted, “This is my child.”

“My jellyfish mermaid princess,” the mom of two added in her caption. “(I didn’t stop laughing about this for literally hoursss. Honestly, I’m still laughing about it. Convinced she is the funniest kid in America).”

In May, Akins celebrated her first year of being a mom, as the couple welcomed Willa Gray from Uganda last spring.

On Mother’s Day, Rhett gushed over his wife’s parenting with a sweet post on Instagram praising her strengths as a mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day honey!” he wrote. “You are the strongest, most patient, loving, caring, beautiful woman that I know. Being parents is hard but being a mom is EXTREMELY hard and most days you do it with ease. I love you more than you could ever know! Huge shoutout to all the moms across the world! Y’all are amazing!”

While Rhett is currently hanging at home with his family, the star will be back in business soon, as he nominated for multiple awards at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. Rhett has also been announced to host the CMA Fest television special once again alongside Kelsea Ballerini, and the “Leave Right Now” singer will perform those duties this weekend during the festival in Nashville.

This will be Rhett’s third year in a row hosting the special, though he isn’t slated to hit the stage at Nissan Stadium this year unlike his co-host Ballerini, who will perform on Saturday night.

The CMA Fest special will air August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

