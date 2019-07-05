Thomas Rhett’s Wife, Lauren Akins, Returns to Social Media to Celebrate July 4th

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, returned to social media for the first time in more than a month, to celebrate July 4th. Akins shared a few photos of the holiday, which she enjoyed with her husband and two children, Willa Gray and Ada James.

“Happy Birthday America,” Akins wrote. “Thankful for you and SO thankful for the people who keep you safe.”

Akins, who previously had been active on social media, took a hiatus after she was criticized for her wardrobe choice during the CMT Music Awards. Akins, who wore a leopard print skirt, pink tank top and pink high heels, was on the receiving end of some harsh words, with one user saying she had a “trailer park vibe,” and another saying, “Seriously….I see she has no stylist to help her out. Pretty girl, tho (sic).”

The comments enraged Rhett, who quickly came to his wife’s defense.

“All of you with these hateful comments should be ashamed,” Rhett said to the haters. “This world doesn’t need more of your negativity.”

Rhett later opened up about the experience, explaining why he was so quick to defend Akins and her appearance.

“There just kind of comes a point where you can say whatever you want about me and my outfits and how ridiculous I look, but once you start talking about my wife, sometimes I can’t hold back,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight.

“I said that stuff basically just to encourage people to be kind,” Rhett continued. “I can’t imagine being on someone’s [Instagram] page and seeing something and ragging on them for something like that. I can’t imagine myself doing something like that, therefore I can’t imagine how someone else could do that.”

“But that’s the world we live in with the internet and cyber-bullying,” he added. “It’s really unfortunate, and I wish people would just be kinder.”

Rhett also said Akins was not at all deserving of the hateful comments she received.

“If you knew my wife as a human being, she’s as beautiful inside as she is out,” Rhett noted.

Rhett just celebrated his 13th No. 1 hit with “Look What God Gave Her,” written, like many of his songs, about Akins. The song is from Rhett’s just-released Center Point Road record. Rhett is currently on the road, headlining his Very Hot Summer Tour. Find dates, and purchase Center Point Road, at ThomasRhett.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robyn Beck