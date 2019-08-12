Thomas Rhett Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to a Sleepy Ada James in Sweet New Video

Thomas Rhett‘s daughter Ada James turns two years old on Monday, Aug. 12, and the singer started off his younger daughter’s birthday with a sweet rendition of “Happy Birthday,” though Ada James wasn’t exactly awake enough to appreciate it.

Rhett posted a video of himself singing to his daughter, with Ada James sleepily wandering through the kitchen, hair in her face, as her dad sang to her before cuddling up to mom Lauren Akins at the end of the clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 2nd birthday to my sleepy baby girl,” Rhett wrote. “love you so much AJ! I really wish time would stop and you would stay this little forever (and preferably sleep like an hour longer each morning) I guess it’s time to start playing with the 48 barbies you got from your grandparents and family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 12, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

Ada James got her birthday celebrations started early when the family took a trip to the fair, where the 2-year-old and her big sister, 3-year-old Willa Gray, got their faces painted and enjoyed some rides before rain cut the evening short.

“first pic was about 35 seconds before the storm hit and we all ran to the car,” Akins wrote alongside a slideshow from the evening. “@larry_donald ftw he ran all the way back in the rain to the car holding AJ while TR and his not-so-dad-bod ran with WG because let’s be honest #mamacantrunfastthesedays …meanwhile, @jtylerpage was still standing in line waiting for his ice cream cone. real question-did the icecream survive the torrential downpour? #probablynot #dedication #thenightwasstillmagical #worthit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Aug 6, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Ada James will soon become a big sister herself when Akins gives birth to her and Rhett’s third child, with the couple sharing in July that they are expecting a baby girl early next year.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett joked in his announcement post. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive