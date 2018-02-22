Thomas Rhett Reveals How He Imagines End of ‘Marry Me’ Video

Thomas Rhett’s latest single, “Marry Me,” wasn’t written about his wife, Lauren Akins, but about what he thinks would have happened if he hadn’t told her his true feelings, while they were both dating other people.

“We wrote it from a place that could have been my life,” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Everybody has turning points in their life where you have these moments where you can either go left or go right, and if you go left then you never know what would have been in that right direction.”

The song, which says, “I’ll wear my black suit, black tie, hide out in the back / I’ll do a strong shot of whiskey straight out the flask / I’ll try to make it through without crying so nobody sees/ Yeah, she wanna get married / But she don’t wanna marry me,” is emotional enough. But it’s the accompanying video, which ends with the bride standing in her wedding dress on the other side of a window, staring at the jilted wedding guest, that makes it a tear-jerker. The ending is, perhaps intentionally, ambiguous, so PopCulture.com asked Rhett how he imagines the rest of the story played out.

“At the end I wanted to really just rein in that Nicholas Sparks moment, and really give the viewers a positive ending,” explains Rhett. “I think she left the wedding and came and now they’re together wherever they are living in the Virgin Islands somewhere.”

Rhett is currently headlining his own Life Changes Tour, which he will follow by serving as the opening act on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour. A list of all of his upcoming shows can be found on his website.

“Marry Me” is from Rhett’s 2017 Life Changes album. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Facebook/ThomasRhett