Thomas Rhett Drops ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Video With Jon Pardi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

While much of the world is forced to stay inside due to the coronavirus outbreak, Thomas Rhett just dropped his “Beer Can’t Fix” video with Jon Pardi. Rhett shared the video, shot on a sunny beach in Florida prior to the pandemic, in hopes of bringing cheer to his fans who might be feeling discouraged by the health crisis.

“Shot the ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ video a few weeks ago in Key West with my good buddy [Jon Pardi]. Rhett posted on social media. “We wanted to share with you all in the hopes that it makes you smile today.” Rhett previously revealed he asked Pardi to sing with him on the song at least in part because Pardi is one of his wife Lauren Akins‘ favorite singers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On a sunny day in Los Angeles, we were just like, ‘Let’s name all these situations where, just maybe going out with your buddies and cracking a cold beer, maybe just takes your mind off of something for a second,’” Rhett recounted. “Whether you just got broken up with, or you and your wife planned this perfect beach trip to Cancun and it rains every single day. What are you gonna do except go to the bar and be like, ‘Can I get a Corona, please?’ All these situations of … you’re fishing and nothing’s happening, or you’re playing golf and you’re terrible at it – just kind of the light-hearted way to say, just take life a little bit easier.

“And so when we wrote this song, I was like, ‘We’re getting Jon Pardi on this song,’” he continued. “I’m such a gigantic fan of Jon, like, my wife likes Jon Pardi better than she likes me. And I was like, ‘Jon, I got this song called ‘Ain’t Nothin’ Beer Can’t Fix.’ I really want you to sing on it with me.’ And I sent him the song, and he goes, ‘When do I sing?’ And when Jon put his vocal on this thing, I was like, ‘Dude, let’s go!’”

“Beer Can’t Fix” is from Rhett’s latest Center Point Road album. The album earned an ACM Award nomination, for Album of the Year, and was one of five nominations Rhett received, including for the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The ceremony has been rescheduled to Sept. 16, due to coronavirus.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin