Thomas Rhett on His Double CMA Awards Nominations: ‘I Go in With Very Low Expectations’

For Thomas Rhett, it really is a win just to be nominated, at least for things like the upcoming CMA Awards. The “Remember You Young” singer is nominated for two trophies, for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (for Center Point Road), and is grateful for the opportunity to attend, even if he doesn’t walk away with a trophy.

“It’s gonna be really fun,” Rhett shared with his record label. “Every time I’m nominated, I go in with very low expectations for myself. It’s always super cool when you do win. But just at the same time, this year to be nominated for Male Vocalist and Record of the Year – or Album of the Year, or whatever you wanna call it – is about the coolest award that I could be nominated for because you do spend so much time on the road writing and figuring out what the direction of the album is gonna be.

“And when you have that many people that have voted for an album like that, to be one of the top five or six is just mind-blowing, so [I’m] really excited,” he added. “The CMAs are like one of my favorite nights of the year. I get to see everybody and get to dress up and it’s just gonna be a fun night.”

The Center Point Road nod is even more validation that Rhett’s hard work – and his instincts – paid off in the end.

“I’ve been blown away by the reaction,” Rhett said of releasing the record. “It’s been really cool to be able to put out the product as a whole and have people listen to more than just the four, five Instagram tracks, and really kind of get a sense of what the fans are digging on the record.

“It really helps us at that point figure out what singles are gonna come next,” he continued. “[It’s] a relief and just really, really exciting to put a full length album out again.”

The Georgia native will walk the red carpet with his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, but hints his two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, might make an appearance as well.

“They usually go to bed at 8:00,” Rhett said (via The Boot). “If they can stay awake that long, I might just do it.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Image Group LA